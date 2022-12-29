Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7.

Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours.

It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Jefferson County officials announced the change Thursday.

Shelter residents will be told to move to the Salvation Army’s shelter on State Street during the evening hours.

