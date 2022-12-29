Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours

Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7.

Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours.

It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Jefferson County officials announced the change Thursday.

Shelter residents will be told to move to the Salvation Army’s shelter on State Street during the evening hours.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Sean Briggs
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store

Latest News

Skiing
Hitting the slopes
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Walking
Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm