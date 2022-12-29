United Helpers’ new business will renovate old adult home

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - From nursing home care to hammers and hard hats, a local nonprofit is getting into the construction business as a way to find the revenue it needs.

United Helpers is known for assisted living and senior care, but the not-for-profit organization is taking on a new venture.

It has created a new company, Sparx Construction and General Contracting, a for-profit commercial and residential construction company.

“Many people if they have small residential projects, they actually have difficulty finding a contractor. So we have the experience and the staff that we are able to identify a need in the community while also serving our non-profit sector,” said Stacey Cannizzo, COO, United Helpers.

The goal of the new company is to create a new source of revenue for United Helpers, which officials say will be used to help fill in budget gaps created by stagnant government reimbursement rates.

One of the first major projects for Sparx will be renovating the former United Helpers Adult Home into market-rate apartments.

The former home has been vacant for three years. It won’t be until 2024 that median-income housing becomes available to the public.

So far, Sparx has gutted the old United Helpers facility.

Officials say when the project is complete, 14 independent living units will be available for residents with an overlook view of the St. Lawrence Seaway and the town of Prescott in Canada.

Sparx Construction and General Contracting currently employs about 10 people but is looking to hire for future projects as well as the renovations about to begin for the new apartments.

“We are currently seeking more skilled, non-skilled, HVAC, plumbers, electricians. The company that we are forming is more of an all-inclusive company. What that allows is to be more economical with our customers,” said Kenyon Chase, project manager, Sparx Construction.

Sparx is also currently accepting work for the winter season.

