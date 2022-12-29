Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence

Walking
Walking(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is encouraging residents to keep it moving.

It’s a walking challenge that’s returning for the first time since 2020.

Headed into the new year, Jefferson County is pushing for people to be more active.

Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos says they’re hoping county residents can log 31 million steps by the end of the challenge.

She says any type of physical activity can count towards steps.

“Even if you’re not outdoors walking, there’s other things that do count towards activity and, like I said, those can be translated into steps that will be logged to our team,” she said.

There’s an app you can download on your phone for the Keep it Moving Challenge.

It’s called the APHA Walking Challenge. You can log your physical activity through the app.

The challenge lasts from January 1 through April 6.

