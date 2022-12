WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will move into the Great Lakes the next few days. Expect clouds overnight with lows around 30.

Tomorrow will feature some morning sunshine, but clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40′s.

Rain showers are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the 40′s.

The weekend will be mild with rain showers.

