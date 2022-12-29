Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 37-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk while children were in the car.

State police said Nicole Stowell of Fort Covington lost control of her vehicle on Route 37 in the town of Massena and struck a snowbank on Wednesday night.

Troopers said children were in the car and Stowell recorded a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The legal threshold for drunk driving is .08 percent.

No injuries were reported.

Stowell was released on traffic tickets for first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, DWI, driving while using a mobile phone, and improper left turn.

She’s due in Massena Town Court next month.

