Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car

Drunk driving
Drunk driving(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 37-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk while children were in the car.

State police said Nicole Stowell of Fort Covington lost control of her vehicle on Route 37 in the town of Massena and struck a snowbank on Wednesday night.

Troopers said children were in the car and Stowell recorded a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The legal threshold for drunk driving is .08 percent.

No injuries were reported.

Stowell was released on traffic tickets for first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, DWI, driving while using a mobile phone, and improper left turn.

She’s due in Massena Town Court next month.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
General Brown High School
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas
If you were a driver who became stranded on the side of the road in Jefferson County and now...
My car was stranded during the storm, where is it now?
Generic snow
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Setting goals for the new year
FILE - Syracuse head coach Dino Babers jogs along the sideline during the second half of the...
Pinstripe Bowl rejoins Minnesota’s Fleck, Syracuse’s Babers
Harrisville's Tanner Sullivan stops and pops for 2 against Chateaugay in the Charlie Bridge...
Highlights & scores: Holiday action on the hardwood & the ice
Skaters get laced up before venturing onto the ice at the Lowville skating rink.
Generations of skaters enjoy Lowville rink