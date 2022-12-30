4 receive minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Thursday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in front of the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Police say one of them hit the Stewart’s Shops sign, which was also damaged.

Watertown police, the Watertown City Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, and Black River Ambulance were on scene.

According to police, four people were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

