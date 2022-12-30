Arts All-Star: Olivia King

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Olivia King was in band and chorus in her freshman year, but her focus shifted when she got a role in the school production of “Guys and Dolls.”

“I realized right about then that I love performing and I wanted to keep doing it.”

The singer from Lowville is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says show tunes are good for showing emotion and acting as the character.

“As an audience member and on the stage, I want to make my audience feel like they have felt something while I’m there.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

