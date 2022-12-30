Athlete of the Week: Owen Hall

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Canton who made a sacrifice for the team that turned out great in a big way. His unselfish play earning him this week’s title.

Owen Hall- After playing forward for 2 full seasons, this talented soccer player was called upon to move to the stopper defensive position. He played so well he was voted 1st Team All-State.

He was a captain for 2 years and is also an exceptional performer in lacrosse and indoor track. A big reason for Canton’s success this season.

Owen is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 30, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.