Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop

Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a funeral service to commence at 2 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Winthrop Cemetery.

Beverly was born in Dannemora on March 19, 1931, daughter of William M. and Mildred M. (Cayea) Cook. She attended 17 schools until her graduation then received a degree from CCBI in Syracuse. She worked in the offices in ALCOA then for St. Lawrence County Probation and Family Court.

She married Kenneth A. Steenberg on September 10, 1951, they were blessed with 5 children. Ken died in 1982. She married John R. Finnegan on December 28, 1991, in St. Regis Falls, he predeceased her on January 11, 1999. In October 1999, she married Ronald D. Wilson in Three Mile Bay, he passed on June 15, 2005.

Beverly loved gardening, birds, and being in nature. Her many “sister trips” filled with laugher and any time spent with her family. Her love of God was before all.

She is survived by her four sons, William Steenberg of Kearney, NB, Kenneth and Molly Steenberg of Oxford, AL, Timothy and Janice Stenberg of Florence, KY and Christopher and Donna Steenberg of Winthrop; her daughter, Jacinta and Vincent Derouchie of Dickinson Center; two sisters, Marlene Murphy of Oswego and Jacqueline and Jerry Diles of WA, a sister-in-law, Irene Pickering, seven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and three husbands, she was predeceased by brothers, Ronnie, Kenny, Lenny and Alan, and sisters, Lou, Dot and Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Tri Town Rescue Squad.

Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.