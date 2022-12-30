Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83, of Clayton

Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83 years young, died on Christmas Eve in her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83 years young, died on Christmas Eve in her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. She was supported and surrounded by her husband, two daughters and hospice of Jefferson County. She was predeceased by her brother David Moss and parents, Ruth and Paul Moss who adopted her as a baby born in Manhattan, New York.

Carolyn was married to her devoted husband, Dale Leeson, for 28 years. They lived in Clayton, New York and were tied to the Thousand Islands on many fronts. When they met Dale lived on an island off of Chippewa Bay and worked as a master carpenter at Boldt Castle, where the two held their nuptials September 10, 1994. They spent their time together boating, fishing, traveling, bird watching and spending time with family, friends and their beloved dogs. Gardening was her passion, she was a master gardener both with vegetables and flowers; she never wore gloves saying, “I need to feel the soil.”

Carolyn was an educator at heart and shared her skills and wisdom at many venues throughout her life. She worked at the Richie McFarland’s Children Center in Concord, New Hampshire (where her children got to meet Mr. Rogers), Lyme School teaching US History and finally at Ft Drum where she retired in 2004 as the Family Child Care Director and held the title of Training and Curriculum Specialist.

Her daughters Carol Ann Burgner (Mike) and Myra Mabry (Elvis) both became teachers. Carol Ann has two wonderful daughters, Natalie Ritchie (Andy) and Cassidy who are the pride and joy of the family. Myra went on to get her MBA and DO, after practicing medicine for 17 years she is now a Health and Life Coach and Motivational Speaker.

Carolyn was blessed with amazing friends, they spent hours playing scrabble, scrap booking, and drinking coffee at the Lyric in Clayton. She was also an active member of the Red Hatter River Ladies. She was loved by many and will be remembered and missed by all who were fortunate to be part of her life.

Donations may be made to Mutts and Mittens Manor (the rescue where Carolyn got her beloved Annie), Venmo: @muttsandmittensmanor, PayPal: www.paypal.me/muttsandmittensmanor or Snail mail: 9095 Highway 701S, Conway, SC 39527

