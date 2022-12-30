Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Pyrites

Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

A graveside service in Morley Cemetery will be announced in the spring. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Born August 21, 1932 in Canton, NY he was a son of the late Edward W. “Cappie” and Sophie F. (Sobon) O’Brien. He was a 1950 graduate of Canton High School and then enlisted in the US Air Force. He served during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1954 where he was an M.P in Germany.

Charlie worked as a Union Welder, where he helped build the Seaway and traveled the United States as an ironworker. He was an excellent hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his companion of 40 years, Shirley Powers; sister Cheryl O’Brien Schoen; nephew Ryan (Sarah); three nieces Dyan, Sandy (Peter) and Cathy (Bruce).

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a sister Cindi O’Brien Brown and a brother Richard W. O’Brien.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Canton VFW #1231, 34 Gouverneur Street, Canton, NY 13617.

