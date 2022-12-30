Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Pyrites

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on...
Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

A graveside service in Morley Cemetery will be announced in the spring.  Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Born August 21, 1932 in Canton, NY he was a son of the late Edward W. “Cappie” and Sophie F. (Sobon) O’Brien.  He was a 1950 graduate of Canton High School and then enlisted in the US Air Force.  He served during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1954 where he was an M.P in Germany.

Charlie worked as a Union Welder, where he helped build the Seaway and traveled the United States as an ironworker.  He was an excellent hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his companion of 40 years, Shirley Powers; sister Cheryl O’Brien Schoen; nephew Ryan (Sarah); three nieces Dyan, Sandy (Peter) and Cathy (Bruce).

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a sister Cindi O’Brien Brown and a brother Richard W. O’Brien.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Canton VFW #1231, 34 Gouverneur Street, Canton, NY 13617.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
Candles
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
A New Year's Eve ball is planned at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom Saturday night.
Sackets Harbor to host New Year’s Eve ball
This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977.
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
Kids from across the Massena community came to the arena to enjoy the fun for Friday’s Glow and...
Glow and Skate draws community together in Massena

Obituaries

Marcus W. Drean, 91, of Pillar Point passed away Christmas Day at his home.
Marcus W. Drean, 91, of Pillar Point
Candles
Francis B. LaDuke, 81, of Massena
John Sykes Jr, 89, of Pillar Point, NY, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 due to...
John Sykes Jr, 89, of Pillar Point
Jeanne L. Leeson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at United Helpers Healthcare in...
Jeanne L. Leeson, 89, of Gouverneur
Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th,...
Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown