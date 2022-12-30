Chase Mills man faces assault charge following domestic incident

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man is accused of assault after he allegedly injured someone seriously enough for hospital treatment.

State police say they interviewed the alleged victim at Massena Hospital on Thursday regarding a domestic incident that they say happened on County Route 36 in the town of Louisville on December 5.

As a result, they charged 69-year-old Dewey LaValley with third-degree assault.

Troopers say the alleged victim was struck in the face and was still in pain during their interview, suffering from a perforated eardrum and a sprained lower jaw. The individual was afraid to report the alleged assault earlier. That person was treated at the hospital and released.

LaValley was arraigned in Massena town court and released.

