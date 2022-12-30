Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

McGowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

