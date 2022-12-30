Debra L. Hartford, 71 of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Debra L. Hartford, 71 of State Highway 420, passed away on early Thursday morning, December 29,...
Debra L. Hartford, 71 of State Highway 420, passed away on early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.(Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Debra L. Hartford, 71 of State Highway 420, passed away on early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Debra was born December 22, 1951, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Franklin and Doris (Eurto) Haggett and was a graduate Norwood-Norfolk Central School.  A marriage to James Hartford blessed her with three children before their marriage ended.

Debra dedicated her life to raising her children before going to work at the Rx Place and more recently at Walmart until her retirement.  She enjoyed reading and cherished the time was able to spend with her friends and grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her children, James (Bonnie) Hartford, II of Brasher, Nicole Robinson of North Carolina and Shawn (Amy) Hartford of Massena; four grandchildren, Trevor and Paige Francis, Camryn Hartford and Bentley-Cole Frank Robinson; her sisters, Grace (Wayne) Garrabant of South Carolina, Pamela (Scott) Scanlon of Norfolk; her brothers, Floyd Haggett of Marielle, CT, Clifford “Kip” (Alicia) Haggett of Massena and Roleigh (Gina) Haggett of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Leslie Haggett.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Friday, January 6th from 4-7:00 when a funeral service will be held held with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating.   Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Tri-Town Rescue Squad or Massena Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends may share memories or offer condolences with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28,...
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
Donald Lloyd Putney, age 79 of Ogdensburg passed away on December 27, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn...
Donald Lloyd Putney, 79 of Ogdensburg
Virginia Mae Monica, 83 of County Route 21 died Wednesday December 28, 2022 at her home...
Virginia Mae Monica, 83, of Theresa

Obituaries

WWNY Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
WWNY Hitting the slopes
WWNY United Helpers’ new business will renovate old adult home
WWNY State’s gas tax holiday expires soon, prices at pump going up
WWNY State’s gas tax holiday expires soon, prices at pump going up
WWNY Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours