Debra L. Hartford, 71 of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Debra L. Hartford, 71 of State Highway 420, passed away on early Thursday morning, December 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Debra was born December 22, 1951, in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Franklin and Doris (Eurto) Haggett and was a graduate Norwood-Norfolk Central School. A marriage to James Hartford blessed her with three children before their marriage ended.

Debra dedicated her life to raising her children before going to work at the Rx Place and more recently at Walmart until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and cherished the time was able to spend with her friends and grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her children, James (Bonnie) Hartford, II of Brasher, Nicole Robinson of North Carolina and Shawn (Amy) Hartford of Massena; four grandchildren, Trevor and Paige Francis, Camryn Hartford and Bentley-Cole Frank Robinson; her sisters, Grace (Wayne) Garrabant of South Carolina, Pamela (Scott) Scanlon of Norfolk; her brothers, Floyd Haggett of Marielle, CT, Clifford “Kip” (Alicia) Haggett of Massena and Roleigh (Gina) Haggett of Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Leslie Haggett.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Friday, January 6th from 4-7:00 when a funeral service will be held held with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Tri-Town Rescue Squad or Massena Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends may share memories or offer condolences with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

