Donald Lloyd Putney, 79 of Ogdensburg

Donald Lloyd Putney, age 79 of Ogdensburg passed away on December 27, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Donald Lloyd Putney, age 79 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday (January 2, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Pinehill Cemetery in Eel Weir.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Putney passed away on December 27, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Gloria (Wallace) the love of his life for the past 61 years. The couple have two sons Donald Putney of Ogdensburg and Richard Putney, his longtime friend Dan Wells of Watertown; a daughter, Jennifer (Putney) Murphy & her husband Michael of Lisbon. Grandchildren Kelleigh George,

Cody, Kendal, Cole and Britney Putney, Patricia Hall and Kaden Demers; great-grandchildren Ariannah & Alexeigh Middlemiss, Blake Kinch, Addison Holst, Bella, Lilly and Gary Hall; Ceceila and Luke Murphy; his mother Harriett (Davison) who is 104, of New Hampshire; a sister Cynthia Chayka & her husband Dave of Syracuse; along with several nieces, nephews & very close cousins.

Don was predeceased by his father Donald Leslie Putney of Lisbon in 2005, his father’s wife Joyce, and a grandson Conner Joseph Demers, the son of Jennifer Murphy also in 2005.

He was born on November 24, 1943 in Ogdensburg, a son of Donald L. & Harriett (Davison) Putney. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and married Gloria Wallace on June 27, 1964 after dating since the ninth grade. Don worked at The Standard Shade Roller and then the Diamond National where

he was head of the union. Don eventually began his career of 35+ years for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department holding the title of Deputy Sheriff until his promotion to Chief Civil Deputy.

Don was a generous and compassionate man. He was highly respected, dedicated and integrity driven. Not only did he enjoy playing baseball throughout his life, he was also a huge fan of watching Sunday football. Don enjoyed swimming at the locks in his younger years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter but particularly enjoyed duck hunting on Saturday mornings with his sons. In the summer Don especially enjoyed keeping up with his flower and vegetable gardens. He had the knowledge of carpentry and was always working on projects to keep his house updated throughout the years.

Anyone that knew Don knew he was a joker. He never failed to make anyone laugh. He loved his friends and family very much and cherished every minute he spent with them. He loved sitting in the couple’s backyard with his family during the evenings making new memories but also reminiscing on the lifetime

of memories they made together.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas TX 75231. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at

www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

