Donegal Bear Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This will be Guy Forbes’ 11th Donegal Beard Competition.

He and competition organizer Connie Johnston talked about the event, which hasn’t been held since Forbes won the Silver Donie for his white beard in 2020.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The competition involves men growing the Irish-style beards known as donegals.

Shaving will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 at Sportsman’s Barbershop on State Street in Watertown.

You can also stop by the barbershop to prove you’re clean shaven or submit a picture.

Beards are grown from then until they’re judged at the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in March.

Find out more at ncirishfest.com/events/donegal2023. You can also call 315-782-2442.

