Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont

Published: Dec. 30, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, Watertown, formerly of Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Mrs. Claflin is a retired ward clerk at the Van Duyn Nursing Home, Syracuse.

She is survived by her daughter Georgianna Claflin; her grandson Tayvon Hunt and her sister Nancy Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Claflin, Jr..

There are no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

