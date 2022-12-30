Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, Watertown, formerly of Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Mrs. Claflin is a retired ward clerk at the Van Duyn Nursing Home, Syracuse.
She is survived by her daughter Georgianna Claflin; her grandson Tayvon Hunt and her sister Nancy Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Claflin, Jr..
There are no services. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
