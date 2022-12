MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Francis B. LaDuke, 81, a longtime resident of Allen Street, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, after a brief stay.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.