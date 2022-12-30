Glow and Skate draws community together in Massena

By Sean Brynda
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kids in Massena spent the afternoon Friday cutting up the ice.

That’s what organizers hoped for at the Massena Arena and members of the community did not disappoint.

Kids from across the Massena community came to the arena to enjoy the fun for Friday’s Glow and Skate event where they were given a glowing bracelet or necklace.

Jason Novak of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition says that the idea for Friday afternoon’s skate was to get kids dealing with cabin fever.

“So we’re partnering with multiple different organizations. So we have Horizons Youth Clubhouse coming out. We also have North Area Health Education Center that came out and so we are working together just basically make sure that we are having fun with the community and getting out in the community and handing out resources,” said Novak.

With a majority of kids still on Christmas break, Friday afternoon was a great day to hit the ice.

Whitney Callaghan of the Northern Area Health Education Center says that her goal was to make sure everyone had a fun time.

“I do like to skate, but my feet and ankles don’t. So I am just looking forward to talk to the youth and seeing everybody,” she said.

One of the benefits of Friday afternoon’s skate was that all skate rentals were free and free meals were provided as well.

Whether it was kids learning to skate for the first time or pros weaving through people, a community was brought together for their love of ice skating and having fun.

