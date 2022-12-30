Highlights & scores: Action from the holiday hardwood
(WWNY) - It was another big day of local sports on the holiday schedule including a boys’ non-league basketball matchup in Carthage. The Comets entertained Oneida.
Kalel Tevanga with the corner 3 gets the Comets off and running.
Trenton Walker nails the top-of-the-key jumper.
Tevaga once again from beyond the arc...
Walker with the trey, all net.
Walker this time with the dish to Grant Dicob for the 3-ball.
Aiden Hicks with the rebound and the basket.
Walker with the Midas touch from beyond the arc.
It’s Walker again, this time with the floater in the lane.
Michael Ventiquattro stops and pops for 2.
Walker with the lane to the bucket. He netted 35 points.
Final score: Carthage 63, Oneida 55.
Harrisville met Sackets Harbor in the Charlie Bridge tournament championship game.
Aiden Chartrand with the kiss off the glass for the Pirates.
Tanner Sullivan pulls up and nails the jumper.
Marcus Castine with the basket for the Patriots. Harrisville leads by 9.
Joe Shepard is a force down low for Harrisville, putting it up and in.
Nolan Sullivan finds a lane to the basket for the layup.
Tanner Sullivan nails another jumper for the Pirates.
Aiden Chartrand from the land of 3s.
It’s the pass down low to Ethan Tracy for 2.
It’s Marcus Castine taking it to the hoop.
It’s the pass to Joe Shepard in the paint for the bucket.
It’s Aiden Chartrand with the corner 3.
Final score: Harrisville 70, Sackets Harbor 59.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Harrisville 70, Sackets Harbor 59
Chateaugay 57, Belleville Henderson 49
Beekmantown 67, OFA 49
Heuvelton 80, Lisbon 62
Copenhagen 58, Lyme 37
Thousand Islands 60, Morristown 50
Carthage 63, Oneida 55
General Brown 72, South Lewis 36
Skaneateles 66, South Jefferson 59
Beaver River 63, Alexandria 34
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 50, Fayetteville-Manlius 25
Harrisville 65, Lyme 24
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Canton 89, Medgar Evers 85
Ohio Northern 70, Clarkson 65
Girls’ high school hockey
Lancaster 4, Massena 2
High school wrestling
Lowville 43, Beaver River 21
