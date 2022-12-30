Highlights & scores: Action from the holiday hardwood

(WWNY) - It was another big day of local sports on the holiday schedule including a boys’ non-league basketball matchup in Carthage. The Comets entertained Oneida.

Kalel Tevanga with the corner 3 gets the Comets off and running.

Trenton Walker nails the top-of-the-key jumper.

Tevaga once again from beyond the arc...

Walker with the trey, all net.

Walker this time with the dish to Grant Dicob for the 3-ball.

Aiden Hicks with the rebound and the basket.

Walker with the Midas touch from beyond the arc.

It’s Walker again, this time with the floater in the lane.

Michael Ventiquattro stops and pops for 2.

Walker with the lane to the bucket. He netted 35 points.

Final score: Carthage 63, Oneida 55.

Harrisville met Sackets Harbor in the Charlie Bridge tournament championship game.

Aiden Chartrand with the kiss off the glass for the Pirates.

Tanner Sullivan pulls up and nails the jumper.

Marcus Castine with the basket for the Patriots. Harrisville leads by 9.

Joe Shepard is a force down low for Harrisville, putting it up and in.

Nolan Sullivan finds a lane to the basket for the layup.

Tanner Sullivan nails another jumper for the Pirates.

Aiden Chartrand from the land of 3s.

It’s the pass down low to Ethan Tracy for 2.

It’s Marcus Castine taking it to the hoop.

It’s the pass to Joe Shepard in the paint for the bucket.

It’s Aiden Chartrand with the corner 3.

Final score: Harrisville 70, Sackets Harbor 59.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Harrisville 70, Sackets Harbor 59

Chateaugay 57, Belleville Henderson 49

Beekmantown 67, OFA 49

Heuvelton 80, Lisbon 62

Copenhagen 58, Lyme 37

Thousand Islands 60, Morristown 50

Carthage 63, Oneida 55

General Brown 72, South Lewis 36

Skaneateles 66, South Jefferson 59

Beaver River 63, Alexandria 34

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 50, Fayetteville-Manlius 25

Harrisville 65, Lyme 24

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 89, Medgar Evers 85

Ohio Northern 70, Clarkson 65

Girls’ high school hockey

Lancaster 4, Massena 2

High school wrestling

Lowville 43, Beaver River 21

