Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years.

The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., with Rev. John Demo officiating. A calling hour will precede the mass beginning at 9 am at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Irma is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Judy) Geng, Watertown and Joseph (Deborah) Geng, Dexter; her grandsons and their wives Stephen (Julie) Geng and Christopher (Megan) Geng; her great grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Finn and Hadley Geng; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings.

She was born in Manitoba, Canada, January 16, 1921, the youngest of eight children to Frank and Veronica Horvath. Irma worked at a manufacturing plant during WW II, marrying Michael Geng in November of 1947 in Welland, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Geng predeceased her in 2006.

Mrs. Geng was a member of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and most of all cherished spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY. 13601.

