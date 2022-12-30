Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th,...
Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years.

The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., with Rev. John Demo officiating. A calling hour will precede the mass beginning at 9 am at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Irma is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Judy) Geng, Watertown and Joseph (Deborah) Geng, Dexter; her grandsons and their wives Stephen (Julie) Geng and Christopher (Megan) Geng; her great grandchildren Taylor, Avery, Finn and Hadley Geng; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings.

She was born in Manitoba, Canada, January 16, 1921, the youngest of eight children to Frank and Veronica Horvath. Irma worked at a manufacturing plant during WW II, marrying Michael Geng in November of 1947 in Welland, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Geng predeceased her in 2006.

Mrs. Geng was a member of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and most of all cherished spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown, NY. 13601.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on...
Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Pyrites
Daniel J. Fyckes, 27, of Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Norwood, NY, passed away unexpectedly...
Daniel J. Fyckes, 27, formerly of Norwood
Candles
Larry R. Hewlett, 74, of Massena
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter

Obituaries

Police lights
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
Chase Mills man faces assault charge following domestic incident
A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
Donegal Beard Competition
Donegal Beard Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend
Watertown's annual Pink-Out volleyball tournament raises money for Coaches vs. Cancer,
Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer
Carthage's Trenton Walker drives for the basket in a non-league boys' basketball contest...
Highlights & scores: Action from the holiday hardwood