Jeanne L. Leeson, 89, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne L. Leeson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at United Helpers Healthcare in Canton.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Jeanne was born on October 1, 1933 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Douglas and Doris (Tait) Carpenter.

She attended schools in Gouverneur and Massena.

Jeanne married John Hobert Leeson on February 12, 1950 in Massena.

She worked in the cafeteria of West Side School in Gouverneur during the late 70′s and early 80′s as a lunch monitor. Later, the couple moved to Arizona where she worked for Tucson Unified School District as a preschool teacher’s assistant until she retired in 1992.

Jeanne had served as an elder and deacon for the First Presbyterian Church in Gouverneur, donated time to the hospital auxiliary, the election board, the Scouts program, and the March of Dimes. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and camping.

Jeanne is survived by her children Robert and Barbara Leeson of Antwerp, John and Jeanie Leeson of Pulaski, Alan Leeson of Phoenix, AZ, Judith and Mark Buzzell of Gouverneur, Kristine Leeson and her companion David Plowman of Gouverneur, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband John, and her brother John Carpenter.

Memorial donations in honor of Jeanne are encouraged to the First Presbyterian Church of Gouverneur.

