Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY.

Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.

Lambert entered the US Army Air Corps on December 6, 1945, where he was sent to Capodichino Air Base in Naples, Italy. There, he worked as an aircraft mechanic, truck driver and mechanic in the motor pool. While in Naples he was sent to Heidenheim Ordnance Technical Training Center in Germany where he received a Certificate of Proficiency in Internal Combustion Engines. Upon returning from Germany, he became shop foreman and was promoted from Private to Private First Class. He was honorably discharged on April 21, 1947. In 2016, Lambert was honored to participate in the Honor Flight program to Washington D.C.

Soon after returning to New York, he met and fell in love with Geraldine M. Villeneuve. They married on May 1, 1948, at St. Michael’s Church in Antwerp, NY where they lived and raised a beautiful family for seventy-one years.

Lambert was a truck driver for WT Burns Trucking in Watertown for seven years. In the early 1960′s Lambert and Geraldine purchased Coffin’s Exxon on Route 11 in Antwerp and the gas station was a fixture of the community for twenty-one years. After they sold the station, he ran for the Town of Antwerp Highway Superintendent where he served the town of Antwerp for ten years until his retirement in 1993. Lambert and Geraldine enjoyed traveling on many trips during retirement. He also enjoyed baking, woodworking, golf, and spending time with his family.

Lambert was a member of the Antwerp American Legion Post 916 for fifty-nine years, a member of the Antwerp Fire Department for over thirty years, and the Jefferson County Highway Superintendents Association. He was also a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Antwerp.

Lambert was a long-time pillar of the Antwerp community and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Sheryl and Gary Haller, Theresa; Bev and John Fullington, Central Square and Gina Taylor and Vern LaFave, Philadelphia. Grandchildren: Scott (Monica) LaLonde, Clayton; Kelly (Rick) Melfi, Clayton; Shannon (Eric) Fullington-Richard; Quebec, Adam (Allesha) LaLonde, Theresa, Meghan Fullington (Mark Patterson) St. Louis, MO; Jay (Ashley) Fullington, Hastings; Sarah (Thomas) Garrett, Antwerp; several great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Lambert is predeceased by his beloved wife, Geraldine in 2019, his eight siblings, and two sons-in-laws Michael LaLonde and Kenneth Taylor.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm Monday, January 2, 2023, at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa with Reverend Comstock officiating. A celebration of life will be at the Antwerp American Legion immediately following the service. Calling Hours will be from 12-2 pm prior to the service.

A spring burial will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Antwerp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Antwerp American Legion Post 916 in Antwerp, NY.

