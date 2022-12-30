Larry R. Hewlett, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Larry Hewlett, 74, passed away on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his family.

Larry was born April 6, 1948 in Massena, New York, the son of the late Harold and Willametta (Baxter) Hewlett.

On May 3rd, 1969, Larry joined in marriage with Marlene Favreau.

He ran the family farm for many years. After, he worked at Seaway Timber until his retirement.

Larry loved spending time with his family and on the farm. Larry also enjoyed going for car rides frequently.

He is survived by his wife Marlene; his children, Larry and Karen Hewlett, Brandon Hewlett, and Lynn and Andy McClenin; and his beloved grandchildren, Paige, Zachary, Cailey, Nolan, Brynn, Gemma, and Cameron.

His siblings, Marilyn Gale, Carolyn Kendall, Jackie Dishaw, Linda Taylor, Sue Hewlett, Patty (Gene) Bean, Norman (Nancy) Hewlett, Charlie (Bonnie) Hewlett, and Randy Hewlett survive him.

Also surviving him are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be made to Hospice or one’s local Parkinson’s foundation.

