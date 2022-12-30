Marcus W. Drean, 91, of Pillar Point passed away Christmas Day at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Marcus W. Drean, 91, of Pillar Point passed away Christmas Day at his home. He was born April 7, 1931, in Malone, NY, son of Walter and Emma (Rousseau) Drean. He attended Moira High School and graduated from the U.S. Armed Forces Institute. Marcus served 4 years in the US Army at Pine Camp, followed by a 20 year service as a Production Control Sergeant for the 50th Armored Division of the Army National Guard until retirement.

Marcus married Pauline (Polly) Daly on March 31, 1951 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Watertown. He and his wife were avid baseball and hockey fans, often traveling to Toronto to attend games. The couple took great pride in designing and constructing their family homes in Black River and Pillar Point. Marcus and Polly were members of the Eagle’s Club in Watertown and the American Legion in Black River. For 65 years, you rarely saw one without the other, before his wife’s passing in 2017.

After his retirement from the military, Marcus became a full time babysitter for his grandchildren, a job he loved and was very good at. Marcus cherished the time he spent doting on his grandchildren. Marcus could usually be found making strawberry pancakes, hand crafting doll houses or toy boxes, or planning the next trip to Enchanted Forest for the grandchildren. Marcus would also save a little time for a nap, or “holding the couch down,” as he liked to call it.

Words will never be enough to express the joy and warmth that Marcus brought to those who knew him. His kindness and love knew no bounds, especially when it came to his family. Marcus was always quick with a joke, and loved to share a laugh and smile anytime.

He is survived by his son, David and wife Janis Drean; granddaughters, Shannon Drean (Joel Timourou) and Sara Drean-Allen (Richard Allen); great-grandchildren Emily and Jenna Allen, and Kellen Timourou; a sister in-law June O’Brien; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the military cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY. Condolences can be made online at Clevelandfhinc.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.