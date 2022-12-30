New state laws go into effect Sunday

New laws
New laws(MGN)
By Chad Charette
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers.

Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.

Student-athletes now have increased rights, being eligible for compensation for their name, image and likeness without having to give up on scholarships.

Airports now have to implement designated spaces for breastfeeding mothers.

Rides should become safer for bicyclists because pedestrian and bicycle safety courses are being made mandatory as a driver’s license requirement.

Brianna’s Law will require boating safety courses for anyone driving a mechanically propelled boat.

Also going into effect in 2023 is a $1 minimum wage increase to $14.20 an hour. Bad Apple Garage and Saloon owner Shannon Exford says these annual increases are starting to add up

“It’s a giant snowball effect. It doesn’t stop,” said Shannon Exford.

Exford says she pays most of her workers above $14.20, but as the minimum wage goes up, employees expect to see a comparable raise as well. She says this leaves her with limited options

“Eventually it’s either a shorting the profit side or raising costs,” she said.

In years past, increased wages meant large-scale menu alterations to keep profits in line.. This year, however, Exford doesn’t expect anything as drastic.

“We’re hoping that the menu currently as it is can absorb the increase this year,” she said.

A list of laws becoming a part of life in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
Drunk driving
Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car
Snowmobile accident
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice

Latest News

A New Year's Eve ball is planned at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom Saturday night.
Sackets Harbor to host New Year’s Eve ball
This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977.
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
Kids from across the Massena community came to the arena to enjoy the fun for Friday’s Glow and...
Glow and Skate draws community together in Massena
Cots in the temporary warming center on Main Avenue
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter