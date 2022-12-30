Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022.

Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.

He married Joanie Carr on August 1968 at St. Theresa of Avila Church in Theresa, NY, and they lived in Syracuse and Liverpool. They have a daughter, Kelly A. Brown. Paul and Joanie divorced in 1983 and he lived in Cleveland, NY, from 1984 until the time of his death.

He grew up on his parents’ dairy farm in Antwerp and worked there until graduating high school and leaving for college. In the 1970s and 80s, he owned a camp at Crystal Lake in Theresa with his wife and daughter. While there, he loved having cookouts and could always be found playing a mean game of horseshoes with friends. Paul enjoyed listening to his favorite band, the Rolling Stones, and going to the old Memorial Day parades in Theresa at every opportunity. In his earlier years, he belonged to many bowling and softball leagues, and enjoyed snow shoeing, canoeing, and ice fishing. He was an avid deer hunter and Yankees fan throughout his life. He had a passion and talent for restoring classic cars including his previously owned 1957 Chevy convertible, a 1959 Ford retractable, and many Corvettes. He went to the Corvette show in Carlisle, PA, whenever possible and enjoyed going to the “Vettes at the Beach” shows in Sylvan Beach with his daughter. Later in life, he took up the hobby of coin collecting with her. He loved learning about his ancestry through his daughter and always looked forward to her latest discoveries.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly, of Watertown; sisters Susan Bauman of Katonah, NY, and Carol Gismondi of Deerfield Beach, FL, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother, Gary Brown, his brothers-in-law, Larry Bauman, Michael Gismondi, and sister-in-law, Mary Lou (Stevenson) Brown, and niece, Kim (Buskirk) Pyrros.

Kelly would like to thank Mary Seliuk for her continued friendship and companionship with Paul spanning well over thirty years. He enjoyed hiking in the Adirondacks, taking trips, and attending events with her throughout the years. Kelly would also like to thank the Cleveland House restaurant in Cleveland, NY, especially Melissa Spicer, Ellen Obrist, and Bob Groth, for giving Paul a warm and welcoming place to eat breakfast, hang out and watch the games on the big screen. Their kindness and willingness to drive him to the grocery store, bank, doctor appointments, etc, when Kelly couldn’t is very deeply appreciated.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros Funeral Home, Theresa.

