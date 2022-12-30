Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It‘s a volleyball tournament that’s looked forward to every year. Watertown High School is the host for the yearly matchup of talented teams.

It’s the annual Watertown Pink-Out Tournament, the holiday volleyball get-together that raises money for a great cause.

An eclectic group of teams took part from both the Frontier League and beyond.

For the coaches and players, it’s a great chance to prepare for more league games after the first of the year.

And it’s all to raise money to battle cancer.

