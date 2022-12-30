Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

