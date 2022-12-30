Sackets Harbor to host New Year’s Eve ball

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A New Year’s Eve ball is planned at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom Saturday night.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event for the first time.

A ticket gets you in for live jazz music, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and specialty drinks.

To ring in the New Year, attendees are encouraged to participate in a champagne toast as they watch the ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

“What I’m most looking forward to is bringing people into the ballroom,” said Margaret Coe, owner, Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating with the community and having everyone come out, especially with snowstorms and COVID behind us we’re really looking to bring in the New Year for 2023,” said Daniel Radmanovic, vice president, Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

The ball will be held Saturday from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website.

Money raised will support local businesses in Sackets Harbor.

