Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
Drunk driving
Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
Sean Briggs
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas

Latest News

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls
Donegal Beard Competition
Donegal Bear Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
Watertown's annual Pink-Out volleyball tournament raises money for Coaches vs. Cancer,
Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer