Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday.

Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon.

Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that included baggies and a scale.

She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

West was arraigned in Morristown town court and released.

