Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday.
Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon.
Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that included baggies and a scale.
She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.
West was arraigned in Morristown town court and released.
