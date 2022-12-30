Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday.

Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon.

Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that included baggies and a scale.

She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

West was arraigned in Morristown town court and released.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
Drunk driving
Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
Sean Briggs
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas

Latest News

Chase Mills man faces assault charge following domestic incident
A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
Donegal Beard Competition
Donegal Beard Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend
Watertown's annual Pink-Out volleyball tournament raises money for Coaches vs. Cancer,
Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer