Virginia Mae Monica, 83, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Virginia Mae Monica, 83 of County Route 21 died Wednesday December 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her son and his family.

Born September 19, 1939 in Theresa, she was the daughter of the late Henry VanTassel and the late Mabel Savage VanTassel.

She was educated in local schools.

She married Robert H. Monica of Theresa on August 7, 1958 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Redwood. The couple had six children.

They moved to South Carolina while Mr. Monica was in the Air Force. Upon his discharge they returned to Theresa and moved on the family farm.

Mrs. Monica worked with her husband in the dairy operation on their farm and later raised beef cattle. She was also employed at the laundromat in Alexandria Bay and Timerman Turkey Farm. She retired in the 1970′s.

Her hobbies include quilting, embroidery, collecting salt and pepper shakers and Fenton glass and playing Pinochle.

Survivors include a son and his wife, Toby and Bianca Monica, Theresa; granddaughter Sandy Bauman and her companion, Andy Evoy, Martinsburg, two grandsons, Patrick Monica, Brewerton and Benjamin Monica, Theresa; and three great granddaughters, Selena, Hailey and Everliegh.

Three children, a sister, Marion Wierzbicki and three brothers, Ernest, Leslie and Robert VanTassel died before her.

The funeral will be at 12 pm Thursday January 5, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa with Rev. Douglas Comstock of St., Cyril’s Catholic Church officiating. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa will be in the spring.

Calling hours at 10 to 12 on prior to the funeral.

Because of their generous care contributions are requested to the Indian River Ambulance Service, Inc., PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673

