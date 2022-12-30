Warm today, warmer next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s unseasonably warm for the end of December.

It will be cloudy and mild today, with maybe a few popup showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We’ll have rain for New Year’s Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Rain could linger into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with highs around 40.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely on Tuesday and there’s a 50% chance of it on Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

