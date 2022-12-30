Warm today, warmer next week

Friday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s unseasonably warm for the end of December.

It will be cloudy and mild today, with maybe a few popup showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We’ll have rain for New Year’s Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Rain could linger into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with highs around 40.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is likely on Tuesday and there’s a 50% chance of it on Wednesday.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Drunk driving
Woman allegedly drove drunk with children in car
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm
Ice encases homes along Lake Ontario
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
Sean Briggs
Man accused of living inside school ate burger, chicken tenders on Christmas

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
A warm couple days
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunshine for the morning