Friday Sports: On the rocks and hardwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) -There was plenty on the local sports menu Friday. We begin on the rocks at Norwood Norfolk as the Islanders come to town for a boys’ hockey matchup.

In the first period - From the point, Evan Sanford’s slap shot rings off the post and the Icemen clear.

Then it was Braeden Bethel on the breakaway, he follows his rebound and slips the puck into the net for a 1-0 Icemen lead.

On the clear at the point, it was the Islanders’ Traigh Kittle with the wrister, he hits the opposite post and into the net, tying the game 1-1.

Another look from ice level. Chase Sessions and Matt Reed both score for the Icemen in the third. Icemen beat the Islanders 3-1.

In girls’ hoops, it was Watertown versus Hermon DeKalb. Natalie Appel finds room down low for Hermon DeKalb for the basket.

It was Jayla O’Donnell with the rebound and the putback.

Hermon DeKalb was working the ball with O’Donnell once again.

Then it was Penelope Brown with a strong game for Watertown. Watertown goes on to beat Hermon DeKalb 39-38.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.