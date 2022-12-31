Gregory M. Blair, 76, of Winthrop

Gregory M. Blair, 76 of Sullivan Road, passed away Thursday evening, December 29, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Gregory M. Blair, 76 of Sullivan Road, passed away Thursday evening, December 29, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Greg was born in Burke, New York on August 10, 1946, the son of the late Howard T. Sr. and Barbara (Crawford) Blair. He attended Potsdam Central Schools, graduating in 1965. On December 31, 1977, he married Cheryl Pryce in Potsdam.

Greg worked in the electrical sales business for many years, working with Shelley Electric, S&L Electric and retired from Dow Electric in Malone. He enjoyed feeding the birds and flower gardening.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his children, Michelle Delosh of Massena, Jason Blair of Norwood, Karen Linsley of Plattsburgh, Patricia and Dale Hutchins of Colton, and Michael and Lillie Blair of Florida; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Howard in 2021.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, with a celebration of his life to be held at a time to be announced in 2023.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to a local animal shelter of your choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

