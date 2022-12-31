Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family by her side. A celebration of life service will be announced when they can all be together.

She is survived by her husband Pastor David Hart, daughters Lucy Jeanne Hart of Richville, Leslie Anne (Travis) Davenport of Richville and Lizabeth Ariel (Johnathan “Dax”) Breeden of Brookhaven, WV, grandchildren Dana Wood, Arianna Brown, Bryant Davenport, Jared Davenport, Landon Davenport and Kayla Davenport, and one on the way; a sister Janice (Charlie) Allnatt of Rochester, brothers Larry (Ruth) Pratt of Richville, Jay (Brenda Figueroa) Pratt of Virginia, Tim (Valerie Jacques) of Florida, Kent (Margaret) Pratt of Canton.

Marlene was born on April 30, 1955 in Canton, a daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Walker) Pratt. She graduated from Gouverneur High School. She married David Hart on September 6, 1975 at Richville United Church with Rev. George W. Hart officiating.

She worked in the office at Cives Steel in Gouverneur for 11 years, the office at Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur and Richville Fuel before working on the family dairy farm for twenty years. In 2005, she and her family built, owned and operated Hart Country Fabrics, where she was more than an avid quilter. She completed many projects for other people, and enjoyed knitting and sewing.

Mrs. Hart enjoyed travelling, camping and going to Maine in the summer with Dave. Marlene was always busy working, quilting and spending time with her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richville Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 51; Richville, NY. Thoughts, condolences and memories may be shared with the hart family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.