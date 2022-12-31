Michael P, Sayers, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P, Sayers, 67 of E. Main Street died Thursday December 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born June 21, 1955 in Watertown, he was the son of Joseph Paul and Phyllis J. Valentine Sayers. He was educated in local schools.

He started his dry cleaning career with Parkview Cleaners to later owning and operating Frederick’s Cleaners on Mill Street, Watertown with his mother. After closing their own business he became employed with Pine Cleaners as a presser. He retired in 2019.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling and road trips.

Survivors include his companion, Catherine M. Tuto; sisters, Frances (Fred) Goutremout and Jean Sayers, all of Watertown, Virginia ‘Ginger” (Robert) Syrotchen, and Phyllis (Tim) Burns, all of Black River, Mary Smith and her companion, Ron Taylor, Evans Mills, Candice “Candy” (Ronald) Zeller, Chaumont; a brother Ricky Sayers and his companion Karen Fiske, Watertown; nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a nephew, Robert E. Syrotchen, Jr. died before him.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa.

Services will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 200 Parker Street, Watertown, NY, 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.