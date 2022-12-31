Michael P, Sayers, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P, Sayers, 67 of E. Main Street died Thursday December 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born June 21, 1955 in Watertown, he was the son of Joseph Paul and Phyllis J. Valentine Sayers. He was educated in local schools.

He started his dry cleaning career with Parkview Cleaners to later owning and operating Frederick’s Cleaners on Mill Street, Watertown with his mother. After closing their own business he became employed with Pine Cleaners as a presser. He retired in 2019.

He enjoyed fishing, bowling and road trips.

Survivors include his companion, Catherine M. Tuto; sisters, Frances (Fred) Goutremout and Jean Sayers, all of Watertown, Virginia ‘Ginger” (Robert) Syrotchen, and Phyllis (Tim) Burns, all of Black River, Mary Smith and her companion, Ron Taylor, Evans Mills, Candice “Candy” (Ronald) Zeller, Chaumont; a brother Ricky Sayers and his companion Karen Fiske, Watertown; nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a nephew, Robert E. Syrotchen, Jr. died before him.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa.

Services will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, 200 Parker Street, Watertown, NY, 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year
Candles
Oliver J. “Ollie” LaPradd, 71, of Louisville
Candles
Marion “Marita” Francis, 87, of Akwesasne
Gregory M. Blair, 76 of Sullivan Road, passed away Thursday evening, December 29, 2022 at...
Gregory M. Blair, 76, of Winthrop

Obituaries

Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at...
Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville
One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy...
One Richville farmer’s life has been penned to paper- Now you can read all about him
There was plenty on the local sports menu Friday.
Friday Sports: On the rocks and hardwood
Friday Sports: On the rocks and hardwood
The back door of Judi Questel's house in the town of Oswegatchie on Christmas.
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
Candles
Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont