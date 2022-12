LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Oliver J. “Ollie” LaPradd, 71, of State Highway 37, passed away Saturday morning, December 31, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.