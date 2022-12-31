One Richville farmer’s life has been penned to paper- Now you can read all about him

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown.

A book signing was held at the Richville Library for author Derek Levendusky, who wrote a biography about his father-in-law titled “The Faith of a Farmer- The Story of Ford Reynolds.” Levendusky says he has always been inspired by his now 94 year old father-in-law, Ford Reynolds, calling him a true son of Northern New York.

Reynolds was born and still lives in the same house in Richville where he grew up. He was a farmer for many years and then became a pastor of a local church.

Levendusky says this project was 10 years in the making, saying he wanted to make sure he got it right.

“In some ways, I am motivated by the desire to publish this book, you know, before he goes on to the next life. So to get this done while he is still with us and to be able to tell his story, it’s an honor, it’s a blessing and I have already gotten a lot of feedback from people who are very encouraged by that,” said Levendusky.

Levendusky says for those interested in purchasing the book, it is available on Amazon and other book selling platforms.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.