One Richville farmer’s life has been penned to paper- Now you can read all about him

One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy...
One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One Richville man’s life has been put onto paper, allowing everyone to read about the legacy he’s grown.

A book signing was held at the Richville Library for author Derek Levendusky, who wrote a biography about his father-in-law titled “The Faith of a Farmer- The Story of Ford Reynolds.” Levendusky says he has always been inspired by his now 94 year old father-in-law, Ford Reynolds, calling him a true son of Northern New York.

Reynolds was born and still lives in the same house in Richville where he grew up. He was a farmer for many years and then became a pastor of a local church.

Levendusky says this project was 10 years in the making, saying he wanted to make sure he got it right.

“In some ways, I am motivated by the desire to publish this book, you know, before he goes on to the next life. So to get this done while he is still with us and to be able to tell his story, it’s an honor, it’s a blessing and I have already gotten a lot of feedback from people who are very encouraged by that,” said Levendusky.

Levendusky says for those interested in purchasing the book, it is available on Amazon and other book selling platforms.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
Snowmobile accident
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
Nanette Convertini
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm

Latest News

As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year
There was plenty on the local sports menu Friday.
Friday Sports: On the rocks and hardwood
Friday Sports: On the rocks and hardwood
The back door of Judi Questel's house in the town of Oswegatchie on Christmas.
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22