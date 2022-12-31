The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the St. Lawrence Seaway.

From the deck of the Snell Lock, a large vessel is one of the last ships that will voyage down the seaway as the season draws to a close.

According to the Great Lakes, St Lawrence Seaway’s website, since 1959 when deep draft navigation started on the St. Lawrence River, more than 2.5 billion tons of cargo estimated at $375 billion has moved to and from Canada, the United States, and nearly fifty other nations.

The seaway’s management corporation said earlier this year that traffic on the seaway was up 1.6% in 2021 compared to 2020. A report detailing traffic from 2022 is expected at some point early next year.

