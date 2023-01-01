Bishop LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg reacts to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bishop Terry R. LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, has commented on the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the only Pope to step down from the position.

LaValley states: “The faithful of the Diocese of Ogdensburg mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He possessed a brilliant intellect, strong faith, a humble heart, and deep love for the Church. I was greatly honored to meet him during his pontificate on the occasions of my participation at New Bishops’ school and at an ad limina visit in Rome. With profound gratitude to Almighty God for the gift of his life and ministry, we pray that this selfless servant of the Lord be soon numbered among the saints in heaven. May he rest in peace.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.