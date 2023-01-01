Cooler on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will slowly drop down into the 30s as rain comes to an end.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs staying in the 30s.

Monday will be a dry and cloudy day with highs in the lower 40s.

Tuesday we will see an 80% of mainly rain, but a few short lived snow showers can’t be ruled out for the higher elevations as the moisture moves in. High for Tuesday will climb into the lower 50s.

Rain chances will stick around for Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance of a wintry mix.

We will start to dry out going into next weekend with highs staying in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.