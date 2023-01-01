Frank W. Bassett, 88, formerly of DeGrasse

Frank W. Bassett, age 88, formerly of DeGrasse, passed away at his home in Canton under the care of his family and hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frank W. Bassett, age 88, formerly of DeGrasse, passed away at his home in Canton under the care of his family and hospice.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Frank was born on July 7, 1934 in Watkins Glen to the late Henry and Ethel (Middaugh) Bassett. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1952 and from Forestry College in Syracuse in 1956.

Frank married Lillian M. Streeter on August 27, 1960 in Athens, PA. Frank was a forester for New York State for 31 years and was the owner and operator of Bassett and Keller Consulting Forestry for 20 years. He was a former member of the Canton Barber Shop Organization.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Bassett, four children, Deborah (William) Keiffer, Roger (Donna) Alexander, Frank (Mary) Bassett, and Thomas (Lisa) Bassett, two sisters, Alta Day and Betty Calhoun, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frank is predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Becky Watts, a brother, John Bassett, and a sister, Lois Keller.

