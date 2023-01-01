Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.

Hayley Ruttan-Wood brought a baby boy named Julian into the world at 1:38 AM, weighing 5 lbs 14 ounces.

To signify the milestone, the hospital framed a certificate for Julian and his family, he forever holds the title of the First Baby of 2023.

Ruttan-Wood says when she sat down to ring in the new year with her family, she never expected the night to change as rapidly as it did, but she is happy to have her healthy baby boy now in her arms.

“I have always wanted to be a mom. I have always known I was supposed to be a mom, and now that he is here, I am so in love with him. And he will have the memories and stuff from being the first baby this year. No other babies can say that,” said Ruttan Wood.

Ruttan-Wood says it may be a day or two before they can bring Julian home, but she says her family can not wait to meet him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.