Anna M. Bishop, 78, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Anna M. Bishop, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a calling hour held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Anna was born on July 28, 1944 to the late Lee and Dorothy (Kendrew) Dewan. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1963 and married Charles Bishop. The marriage ended in divorce.

Anna was a volunteer in the Activities Department of the former Kinney Nursing Home, the Gouverneur Neighborhood Center, Gouverneur Museum, and St. James Outreach Center for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Alguire, Norma Mashaw, and Linda Weaver and her husband, Garnet. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by her parents, a son, Robert Bishop who died shortly after birth, her brother, Larry Lee Dewan, and a brother-in-law, Ted Alguire.

Donations in memory of Anna may be made to the Gouverneur Museum or the St. James Outreach Center.

