WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty R. Murrock, 98, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, January 6th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor David Woodruff from the Rutland Congregation Church officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Betty was born on March 31, 1924, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late William H. and Lucy A. (Staplin) Stackel. She attended Rutland Center School and later graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1942. Prior to her marriage, she was employed with the US Department of Agriculture located in the old post office building in Watertown.

On November 7th, 1959, she married Charles G. Murrock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family farm known as Murrock Farms, Pearl St. Road in Watertown. She was also an election inspector for the Town of Pamelia for many years.

Betty was a member of the Rutland Congregational Church and the Rutland Club 47. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and playing pinochle.

She is survived by two sons, Darryl (Cinthia) Murrock of Watertown and Kevin (Carolyn) Murrock of Twinsburg, OH; five grandchildren, Jeffery Murrock, Jennifer Hilpl, Dillon Murrock, Channing Hanneman and Paige Murrock; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a brother, Paul (Lyn) Stackel of Lowville; a brother-in-law, William Murrock of Watertown and a sister-in-law, Anna Stackel of Watertown.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles on November 29th, 1995; two brothers and a sister-in-law Fred Stackel and Douglas and Irene Stackel; a sister and brother-in-law Rosalind and Arthur West; and a sister-in-law, Anna Murrock.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Rutland Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

