Beverly A. Michaud, 92, formerly of Massena

RUSKIN, Florida (WWNY) - Beverly A. Michaud, age 92, formerly of Massena, NY passed away after battling dementia at her home in Sun City Senior Living in Ruskin, FL. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Massena Center Cemetery in the spring of 2023 for interment.

Beverly was born on September 16, 1930 in Louisville, NY to the late Joseph and Myrtle (Otis) Jacob. Beverly attended Massena Schools. She met the love of her life, Joseph Michaud Jr. and they were married on April 17, 1948 at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville, NY officiated by the late Rev. Winfried Nugent.

Beverly was a member of the Massena VFW Post No. 1143 Auxiliary, a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church and Massena Senior Citizens.

Beverly is survived by her children; Joanne Podgurski of Sun City Center, FL, Roberta and husband Charles Walker also of Sun City Center, FL, Steven W. Michaud and wife Missy of Magnolia, TX, Terri Michaud of Massena, NY and Thomas Michaud and wife Belinda of Elmira Heights, NY. Beverly is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her husband Joseph Michaud Jr. in 1995, and 7 siblings.

