Brad Lee (Luke) Lucas, 50, of Plattsburgh

Published: Jan. 2, 2023
Brad Lee (Luke) Lucas, 50, of Plattsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Dec 26th, 2022 at home.
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Brad Lee (Luke) Lucas, 50, of Plattsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Dec 26th, 2022 at home. A memorial service will be held on January 7th from 2-4 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, Where memories and stories can be shared.  The funeral will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Dickinson this summer, date to be announced; Celebration of his Life or as Brad would put it a B&B (Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ) will follow the funeral.

Brad was born in Massena, NY To Denise M. Charbonneau and Brad L. Lucas on February 16th 1972. He graduated from Brushton-Moira in 1992.For the last 24 years he has been employed as a Drill Line Operator at Jeffords Steel in Plattsburgh.

Brad was an avid Clarkson Hockey fan and he enjoyed a cold one, while watching his beloved Oilers and Cowboys. He also loved hanging out in his garage listening to “The Hip”.

Brad is survived by his parents, Denise, Brad and Ellen Lucas, his sisters, Brandy and her companion Jeremy Gonyea, Nichole and Jason Baxter, Katie and her companion Alexsis Odendahl and Haley Lucas. He is also survived by two brothers Jake and his companion Erin Dennis and Nate Lucas. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur and Kathleen Charbonneau, and paternal grandparents Malcolm and Ruth Lucas.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

