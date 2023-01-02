Cloudy skies & mild

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week and around average for the second half.

Monday will be mainly dry with cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees.

It says mild overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

We’ll have rain on Tuesday, and it could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Friday and Saturday each have a 40% chance of snow. Highs will be in the low-to mid-30s both days.

It will be partly sunny and 33 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.