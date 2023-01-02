Cloudy skies & mild

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be above average for the first half of the week and around average for the second half.

Monday will be mainly dry with cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees.

It says mild overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

We’ll have rain on Tuesday, and it could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Friday and Saturday each have a 40% chance of snow. Highs will be in the low-to mid-30s both days.

It will be partly sunny and 33 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samaritan Medical Center welcomed it’s first baby of 2023 in the early morning hours Sunday.
Welcome Julian! Watertown’s first baby of 2023 is born
As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the...
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year
New laws
New state laws go into effect Sunday
A crowded line of people wait to enter Housing Works Cannabis Co., New York's first legal...
NY opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
Firefighters are battling a barn fire on an Amish farm in St. Lawrence County.
Barn fire rages at Amish farm

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM weather
WX
Dry to start the week
WX
7 News Tonight Weather
WX
Cooler on Sunday